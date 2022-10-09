Housefull 5 To Bring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh Together

Housefull is a very successful comedy film franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala which has featured stars like Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh among others. It's one of those franchises that has not lost its charm over the period and through its editions. It has been learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala has locked the idea for the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise and the script of the film is currently underwork.

For the fifth installment of Housefull, Sajid Nadiadwala is going all out as he is bringing 5 top stars together. Reportedly Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol will get featured in the film making it one of the biggest multi-starrers of Hindi Cinema ever.

As per a Pinkvilla report, "Sajid Nadiadwala has the plan of bringing an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4. He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalizing a story and screenplay around his idea."

Reportedly, Housefull 5 will go on floors next year and has been in the development stage for quite some time, and now the ambition is getting closer to reality. Although the male leads of the franchise are almost finalised, Sajid still has to lock the female leads of the film back.

Talking about Housefull, the very first film of Housefull was released in 2010 and it featured Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was followed by a sequel in the years 2012, 2016 and 2019.