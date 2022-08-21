House Of The Dragons: When And Where To Watch GOT's Prequel In India

House of the Dragons, the highly anticipated prequel to the lit series Game of Thrones is all set to have its digital premiere. All the GOT fans have already given thumbs up to all the trailers and teasers released by House of the Dragons makers and are eagerly waiting for the series to stream. The series based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood brought back the GOT nostalgia.

House of the Dragon focuses on a story with the same backdrop as GOT about events that happened 200 years ago. House of the Dragon narrates the history of Targaryens in Westeros called Dance of the Dragons that arose over competing claims on the Iron Throne. The makers and cast of the show have already hinted towards a lot of bloodsheds, erotica and more dragons than GOT.

Here's all you need to about where to watch House of the Dragons in India:

The House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022. However, for Indian fans, the premiere will take place of August 22 on Disney+Hotstar.

The GOT's prequel will comprise ten episodes that will be dropped on a weekly basis. House of the Dragon new episodes will stream every Monday, 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) from Aug 22.

House of the Dragons: Episodes

Episode 1 – The Heirs of the Dragon | August 22

Episode 2 – The Rogue Prince | August 29

Episode 3 | September 5

Episode 4 | September 12

Episode 5 | September 19

Episode 6 | September 26

Episode 7 | October 3

Episode 8 | October 10

Episode 9 | October 17

Episode 10 | October 24

Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner on "House of the Dragon" along with Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed "Game of Thrones" episodes such as 'The Battle of Bastards' and 'The Winds of Winter'. Sapochnik has directed the pilot and additional episodes in the show.

Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans round out the cast of the series.