House Of The Dragon Vs Game Of Thrones Season 1: A Comparison And Which One Is Better

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has gained a huge fan following after the release of its first season and the season finale has impressed the fans even more. The series is a prequel to one of the most popular television shows 'Game Of Thrones' and its popularity can not be matched to this day. The events in the House Of The Dragon take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones was premiered 10 years ago and both the shows revolve around the same theme, which getting the 'Iron Throne'. Even though the shows are set in the same universe and are adaptations of George Martin's books, fans can't help but compare them. Take a look at the comparison of House OF The Dragons and Game Of Thrones and decide which one is better.

The Story:

Both House of the Dragon and Game Of Thrones have a similar story in the first season. Game Of Thrones starts with the death of King Robert Baratheon, which leads to the fight for the Iron Throne and the people doubt his wife and the heir Cersei's capability for the throne. Similarly, in season one, King Viserys Targaryen dies and his daughter Rhaenyra has to fight for the throne. However, House Of The Dragon has fewer characters than Game Of Thrones, which makes it less complicated for the audience.

The Characters:

House Of Dragons stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans, among others. Whereas, Game Of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Iain Glen, Alfie Allen and Jason Momoa, among others. Both shows have numerous characters and it can be hard for the audience to follow each character's storyline. However, House of the dragon recast many characters whenever there was a time jump and Game Of Thrones did not.

Special Effects:

House Of The Dragon has much more CGI in season one than Game Of Thrones as the former had dragons in every episode, whereas the latter did not. Apart from the dragons, House Of The Dragon has more action sequences than the Game Of Thrones in season one.

Here are the comparisons between House Of The Dragon and Game Of Thrones and it is up to you to decide which show is better.

Meanwhile, House Of The Dragon has been renewed for the second season. The series is expected to release in 2024.