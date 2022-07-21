House Of The Dragon Trailer: Targaryen Household Fights For Throne Again In This GOT Prequel

Game Of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' is one of the most awaited series which will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Now, the trailer of House of the Dragon is also out and has made all the Game Of Thrones fans excited. The series revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Disney+Hotsrar wrote, "Dragons are coming to Disney+ Hotstar. House of the Dragon, starts streaming 22 Aug."

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In the trailer, it is shown that King Viserys I Targaryen has to choose between his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, for the Iron throne. But when he is not able to do so, a war broke out between the family members. Many people in the kingdom do not approve of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as their queen because she is a woman.

Sharing the poster, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "News from King’s Landing- House of the Dragon starts streaming 22 Aug, only on Disney+ Hotstar."

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. The series will have 10 episodes and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 22, 2022. The series is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal.

Game Of Thrones has 8 seasons and the last episode was released in 2019. Based on the novel A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series praised by fans and critics for the performances, storyline and production value. However, the last season disappointed many fans. Game Of Thrones starred Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Iain Glen, Alfie Allen, Jason Momoa, and many more.