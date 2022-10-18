House Of The Dragon: This Is How Actors Of GOT's Prequel Learn To Speak 'High Valyrian' Language

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is currently the topic of discussion because of its unexpected twists and turns in every episode. The scale, the production design and the costumes are very unique in the show and they are something the audience has only seen in the show's prequel 'Game Of Thrones'. One of the things that stand out in the show is how the characters talk in a language called 'High Valyrian'.

For the unversed, the language High Valyrian only exists in the Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon universe. In many scenes, the characters can be seen talking to each other in this language and are very fluent as well. This is what the actors of House Of The Dragons revealed about how they learned the language.

Talking about her scenes in High Valyrian, Milly Alcock, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, said that she would first learn the scene in English and learned high valyrian in English as well.

“I would analyse it and break it down. Then I would learn it phonetically, and then I would learn how to say it, and I would listen to a voice recording so I could just think about the scene and just say it," she said.

House Of The Dragon is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The show revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The show stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

The makers have released the trailer for the finale as and it has made the audience excited.

One person wrote, "House of the Dragon continues to exceed my expectations. The team - from the costume design, CGI, set work, acting and direction - all deserve the highest of praises. Hopefully, they are well rewarded at the Emmys." Another commented, "This show has surpassed all expectations. What a series. A worthy successor to GoT and original in its own way."

House Of The Dragon is heading towards its finale and will release on October 24, 2022, Monday.