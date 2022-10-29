House Of The Dragon Season 2 Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Game Of Thrones' Prequel

HOUSE Of the Dragon Season 1 was all about love, betrayal, drama and war and the audience has been left stunned after the season finale. Fans are eager to know what destiny has in store for the Targaryen family and war is expected as well. HBO has officially renewed House Of The Dragon for the second season, but the audience will have to wait a little longer for the next season.

House Of The Dragon Season 2: Release Date

As per several reports, House Of The Dragon Season 2 will not release in 2023 but in 2024. Casey Bloys, HBO Max Chief, told Vulture that the series is expected to release in 2024.

Meanwhile, talking about the show's season finale, the audience was left in shock after Aemond accidentally kills Rhaenyra's son Luke. A lot happened in the last season and Luke's death can lead to the start of a war in the next season. Rhaenyra gets to know about Alicent's evil plan, Luke's death and her father's death as well.

The last episode of the show was also leaked before its premiere and HBO released an official statement addressing the issue.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement reads.

House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The show stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

It is the prequel to one of the most popular tv shows Game Of Thrones. The show revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.