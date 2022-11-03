House Of The Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, Budget And Everything We Know So Far

House Of The Dragon Season 2: Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith will be reprising their roles of Alicent Hightower, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen

The highly anticipated ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘House Of The Dragon’ finale aired on October 23, 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the details regarding ‘House Of The Dragon Season 2’.

Here's everything we know about ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 so far:

Cast

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith will be reprising their roles of Alicent Hightower, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen respectively in the season 2. Fabien Frankel and Eve Best too will be starring in the ‘House Of The Dragon Season 2’ as Criston Cole and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Phia Saban as Helena Targaryen are also expected to return in season 2, and so are Lucerys Velaryon, Baela Targaryen and Rhanea Targaryen played by Elliott Grihault, Bethany Antonia and Phoebe Campbell.

In addition to the recurring cast, a new cast featuring a younger generation of Targaryens are expected to appear in Season 2 of the epic fantasy series.

Plot

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 is expected to pick up right where Season 1 left off and will still "very much" be the story of Alicent and Rhaenyra, revealed co-creator Ryan Condol.

“I'm really interested in picking up with all of those characters that we spent all of this time introducing, particularly Rhaenyra and Alicent's families, and seeing what happens now that we've flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground. How do all those react? That's the story that we tell in season 2 and beyond,” explained Ryan Condol in a chat with Town and Country magazine.

Filming

The season 2 is expected to start filming in 2023.

Expected Release Date

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 is expected to release sometime in 2024. In an interview to American news outlet Vulture, HBO Max's chief content officer Casey Bloys said, “Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24. We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

More Exciting Seasons On The Way

Creators of ‘House of the Dragon’ have revealed that as of now, they are planning to make the franchise run for three to four seasons.

Budget

According to several reports, the estimated budget for each episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1 was approximately 20 Million dollars. The budget for Season 2 is expected to be bigger than its predecessor.