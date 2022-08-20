House Of The Dragon: Know When And Where To Watch 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

'Game Of Thrones' is one of the most popular television show of all time and has a huge fan following all over the world. Now, the prequel of this popular show 'House Of The Dragon' is all set to premiere soon. The show revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

When And Where To Watch 'House Of The Dragon':

House of the Dragon will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 22, 2022. The series will have 10 episodes this season and one episode will release every week.

The trailer of House Of The Dragon was unveiled in July 2022. Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Disney+Hotsrar wrote, "Dragons are coming to Disney+ Hotstar. House of the Dragon, starts streaming 22 Aug."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The trailer shows that King Viserys I Targaryen has to choose between his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, for the Iron throne. Many people in the kingdom do not approve of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as their queen because she is a woman. The war broke out between the family members when the king is unable to take the big decision.

Sharing the poster, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "News from King’s Landing- House of the Dragon starts streaming 22 Aug, only on Disney+ Hotstar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The show stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Iain Glen, Alfie Allen and Jason Momoa. The show has 8 seasons and it is based on the novel A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin.