House Of The Dragon Finale: This Is Why 'Aemond Targaryen' Has Become Show's Most Hated Character

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's season finale has left the audience in shock. The fans are eagerly waiting to watch the next season and to see what will happen with Queen Rhaenyra and the Targaryen family. Watch out for spoilers ahead. The unexpected twists in the House Of The Dragon finale have made the audience curious about the between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

For the unversed, Aemond accidentally kills Rhaenyra's son Luke and Rhaenyra gets to know about Alicent's evil plan. She also finds out about her father's death and fumes in anger when she finds out about her son's death as well. It is very well clear that Rhaenyra is no longer looking for peace.

Meanwhile, Lucerys' death was unexpected for the viewers and the audience hates Aemond for his actions. See how fans' reacted to Aemond's evil deed.

Aemond going straight home to watch #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/hpMLaAjrBd — Lhaera Targaryen 💗💜💙 (@arualzepol8) October 24, 2022

Season 1 Finale.

House of the Dragon

Throughout the series, authenticity of the pregnancy through visuals,hitting very hard. Pregnancy is a choice da dei.

I want Aemond to be dead on the very 1st epi of S2,avenge him. That prick.

My Queen👑Rhaenyra Targaryen ❤️

Music🤍 Dragons🔥 — Loga S (@LogaSFederer) October 22, 2022

Me after House of the Dragon season finale….. Aemond control your dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/7bLKLbPjUb — Kelly (@kellytaylorryan) October 24, 2022

Me at Aemond at the end of the House of the Dragon finale: pic.twitter.com/gevvWOyv9M — Spooky Spacey 🎃 🔜 Anime NYC (@CallofSpacey) October 24, 2022

The House of the dragon season finale was so unprecedented and seemed nothing short of a horror movie, rip lucerys and Arrax . Aemond and Vhagar just started the war(dance of the dragons) #Vhagar pic.twitter.com/aXKdFOyRkd — Bishal Raj🌙MIDNIGHTS (@BishalRajBiswas) October 24, 2022

"The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion"



I like how you could see the fear in Aemond's eye when Vhagar didn't obey.



Overall good season finale to Season 1 of House of the Dragon. — Charlie (@ghost_motley) October 24, 2022

What a spine chilling, scintillating season finale it was of The House of the Dragon. I still can't process how Lucerys and Arrax were killed by Aemond and Vhagar. Poor Luce 😭 thus begins the dance of the dragons. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale — Bishal Raj🌙MIDNIGHTS (@BishalRajBiswas) October 24, 2022

The show is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

House Of The Dragon revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Ahead of the release of the finale, it was leaked online and HBO also released an official statement regarding the issue.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement reads.

House Of The Dragon will return for the second season and further details about the new season have not been revealed yet.