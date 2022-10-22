House Of The Dragon Finale: HBO 'Aggressively Monitoring, Pulling Copies From Internet' After Episode Leaks

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is approaching its season finale and the fans couldn't be more excited. Ahead of Houe Of The Dragon finale's premiere, the last episode has been leaked online. HBO broke their silence on the issue and expressed its disappointment as well. Meanwhile, HBO stated that they are 'aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies' from the internet.

The official statement as shared by Variety reads, "We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

The show is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Its season finale will release on October 24, 2022, Monday. The makers have released its promo as well. Watch the preview of House Of The Dragon here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Meanwhile, the show has been renewed for a second season as well. Announcing the news, HBO wrote, "Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

In the show, the characters talk in a language called 'High Valyrian'. This language only exists in the Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon universe. Milly Alcok, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, said that she would first learn the scene in English and learned high valyrian in English as well.

“I would analyse it and break it down. Then I would learn it phonetically, and then I would learn how to say it, and I would listen to a voice recording so I could just think about the scene and just say it," she said.

House Of The Dragon revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.