  • News
  • Entertainment

House Of The Dragon Finale: Fans Hail Princess Rhaenyra, Root For Her Revenge In Season 2

House Of The Dragon Finale: The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The second season will reportedly release in 2024.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 11:30 AM IST
Minute Read
House Of The Dragon Finale: Fans Hail Princess Rhaenyra, Root For Her Revenge In Season 2
Image Courtesy: House Of The Dragon/Instagram

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's much-awaited finale is finally here and the audience can't wait to watch what destiny has in store for Rhaenyra and the Targaryen family. Watch out for spoilers ahead. While the season finale of House Of The Dragon brought a major twist to the show, the next season will probably see a war between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

Aemond accidentally kills Rhaenyra's son Luke and Rhaenyra is no longer looking forward to any peace between the two families. The audience loved Rhaenyra aka Emma D'Arcy's performance and are rooting for their Queen.

Take a look at the audience's reaction:

House Of The Dragon revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The show is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Also Read
Bollywood News: House Of The Dragon Season Finale Is Out, B-Town Stars..
Bollywood News: House Of The Dragon Season Finale Is Out, B-Town Stars..

The season finale was leaked ahead of its release and HBO released the official statement. "We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement reads.

Also Read
Mallika Sherawat Birthday Special: Real Name, Marriage, Graduation From..
Mallika Sherawat Birthday Special: Real Name, Marriage, Graduation From..

In the last episode, King dies, and Alicent keeps his death secret from Rhaenyra and Daemon. Meanwhile, Rhaenys is also imprisoned by Alicent, but she frees herself and comes to the coronation with the dragon.

House Of The Dragon has been renewed for the second season and will reportedly release in 2024.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.