House Of The Dragon Finale: Fans Hail Princess Rhaenyra, Root For Her Revenge In Season 2

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's much-awaited finale is finally here and the audience can't wait to watch what destiny has in store for Rhaenyra and the Targaryen family. Watch out for spoilers ahead. While the season finale of House Of The Dragon brought a major twist to the show, the next season will probably see a war between Rhaenyra and Alicent.

Aemond accidentally kills Rhaenyra's son Luke and Rhaenyra is no longer looking forward to any peace between the two families. The audience loved Rhaenyra aka Emma D'Arcy's performance and are rooting for their Queen.

Take a look at the audience's reaction:

I’ve seen this face before. They have NO idea the monster they’ve just awakened. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Q73PQNBy16 — MiKaela Myersssss (@xoSWEET_DREAMs) October 24, 2022

Me watching Rhaenyra burn down King's Landing season 2:#Houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/QXmnUDR5Zr — Sean (@Sean_the_Sheeep) October 24, 2022

EVERYTHING SHE DOES AFTER THIS POINT IS VALID, WARRANTED, LEGITIMATE, JUSTIFIABLE!!!!! FIGHT ME!!!!!#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/7oeMiLtUcA — 🍄 a girl has no name (@darthdokki) October 24, 2022

I will be supporting all of Rheanyra's war crimes next season #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/sf8d665eBz — Luther E. Bolkart (@LutherEBolkart) October 24, 2022

Emma D'arcy, thank you for delivering us the performance of a lifetime. The struggle, pain and steadfastness of Queen Rhaenyra, the one & only rightful heir to the Iron Throne.#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/xV1FkrTav4 — 🐣 (@gonlyb) October 24, 2022

Rhaenyra really lost 2 kids in less that 2 days because of the ambitions of the Greens, I'm just waiting for everything she's ready to unleash on them — 𓃵 ⚪ (@Oluwanjomiloju_) October 24, 2022

House Of The Dragon revolves around the Targaryen family, who fight with each other for the throne and the events take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The show is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

The season finale was leaked ahead of its release and HBO released the official statement. "We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement reads.

In the last episode, King dies, and Alicent keeps his death secret from Rhaenyra and Daemon. Meanwhile, Rhaenys is also imprisoned by Alicent, but she frees herself and comes to the coronation with the dragon.

House Of The Dragon has been renewed for the second season and will reportedly release in 2024.