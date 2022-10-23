House Of The Dragon Finale: Everything Happened In This 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Till Now

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's season finale has made the audience excited and fans can't wait to see the new twist in the last episode. Moreover, the show has already been renewed for the second season. The Game Of Thrones sequel has been coming with all sorts of new twists, dramas, dragons, wars and love angles.

Ahead of the House Of The Dragon season finale release, catch up with everything that happened from episodes 1 to 9.

Princess Rhaenyra becomes the heir

After the death of King Viserys's wife, the King is in a dilemma about his next heir as he has no sons. He declares Princess Rhaenyra as his heir and does not choose his brother Daemon.

King Marries Alicent

The king faces pressure from the council and he decides to marry Rhaenyra's friend Alicent. This causes trouble between Alicent and Rhaenra.

Viserys and Alicent's son

Alicent gives birth to her and King Viserys' son and names him Aegon. Meanwhile, Daemon fights against the Crabfeeder and wins.

Rhaenyra and Daemon's Romance

Daemon and Rhaenyra reconnect and the former takes the latter out at the midnight. They develop feelings for each other, but Daemon leaves Rhaenyra midway. Later, Rhaenyra develops an intimate relationship with Ser Criston Cole.

Rhaenyra and Laenor's Marriage

Princess Rhaenyra is betrothed to Corlys Velaryon’s son, Laenor. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra breaks off her relationship with Ser Criston Cole. The wedding became a nightmare after Ser Criston Cole and Laenor’s lover, Joffrey fight, which leads to Joffrey's death. Later, Rhaenyra and Laenor get married in front of their parents.

Birth of Princess Rhaenyra's Children

The show takes a 10 years time jump and we see Rhaenyra giving birth to her third child. Rumours go around the palace about the legitimacy of Rhaenyra's children because of her extramarital affair with Ser Harwin Strong.

Daemon's Marriage

Daemon marries Laenor’s sister, Laena and has now two daughters with her. Later, Laena dies after a difficult labour.

Fight For Power

Daemon, Rhaenyra, and Alicent’s children go against each other for power and Aemond loses an eye to Rhaenyra’s son.

Laenor Runs Away

Laenor fakes his death and runs away with his lover. This leaves Rhaenyra free to marry Daemon.

King's Death and Aegon's Coronation

King dies and Alicent keeps his death secret from Rhaenyra and Daemon. Meanwhile, Rhaenys is also imprisoned by Alicent, but she frees herself and comes to the coronation with the dragon.