'House Of The Dragon' Episode 9: Social Media Hails THIS Rhaenys Targaryen Scene As ‘Epic’, Calls Her ‘A True Queen’

'House of the Dragon' Rhaenys Targaryen has been a sensation on social media.

‘House of the Dragon’ has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. Recently, the ninth episode of the show aired on digital streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar in India, and has taken netizens by surprise.

The latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ featured Rhaenys Targaryen, who is also called the ‘Queen that should have been’, in all her charm.





The episode featured Rhaenyra and Daemon living peacefully together in Dragonstone, while Aegon's behavior makes it more obvious why he isn’t worthy to be sitting on the Iron throne. Meanwhile, Alicent and Otto Hightower's abuse of power at King's Landing makes the future look darker.

To the audiences’ surprise, Rhaenys Targaryen makes her grand entrance to King’s Landing while arriving on her dragon. Soon after having an argument with Alicent, Rhaenys then leaves to warn Rhaenyra.

Social media users can not keep calm and have been reacting to this ‘epic’ scene on Twitter. Several users were left spellbound by the Rhaenys Targaryen and have been flooding social media with their excitement.

Take a look at some of the top tweets:

This woman making every scene her own.

One user wrote, “LET IT BE KNOWN rhaenyra tried to get along, make alliences, propose marriages, keep the peace, avoid war and still the greens usurped her throne and put her family at risk. idc what she does now i'll support her cause they unilaterally started this war #HouseOfTheDragon.”

Another user praised the Rhaenys’s badass attitude and wrote, “oh to be a badass woman who enters fiercely the coronation of the usurper with her dragon and makes all of them shit their pants. i bend the knee to you rhaenys targaryen.” “This woman making every scene her own.

Ladies and gentlemen Rhaenys Targaryen. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD,” wrote another.

The penultimate episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has surely made its fans all the more excited for the epic finale. The season finale for ‘House of the Dragon’ will air next week on Monday at 6:30 AM.