House Of The Dragon: Daemon Targaryen Hailed As 'Internet's Boyfriend' , 'Best Character On The Show' On Social Media| Check Viral Tweets

Matt Smith plays the role of 'Daemon Targaryen' on 'House Of The Dragon'. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘House of the Dragon’ is gearing up for its finale episode next week. While fans of the epic dragon series are excited to witness the mega episode, the witched Daemon Targaryen has become a social media sensation.

It all started with the penultimate episode of ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘The Green Council’ that aired on HBO and Disney+ Hotstar this week. Netizens seem to be blown away with the prince helping his estranged brother, the ailing King Viserys. Not just that, fans also went berserk with Daemon beheading Vaemond Velaryon, who committed treason by insulting Daemon’s wife, Rhaenyra.

Check out some tweets:

It's a good day to defend the honor of my daddy Daemon Targaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #daemontargaryen the best character of the show!!! pic.twitter.com/j2AZWwjvfN — Khalessimary (@Khalessimary1) October 19, 2022

daemon targaryen is so pretty it hurts pic.twitter.com/K4KwLrH3kn — 𝓜𝓔𝓢𝓢... (@IamaMess03) October 19, 2022

Daemon literally risks his life by waking up and reclaiming Vermithor to defend Rhaenyra. He is the badass Targaryen of his time. The Father of Dragons#DaemonTargaryen #vermithor #HouseOfthedragon pic.twitter.com/NEtWefNOUN — Debby (@debbpalermo) October 21, 2022

it must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero pic.twitter.com/x9VdyvMrL3 — juridico daemon targaryen (@targenrico) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, ‘House of the Dragon’ writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner sat down for an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, who admitted that the trend surrounding Daemon Targaryen has left them ‘baffled’.

“I agree with you. He’s become an Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’”

“How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd,” ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ quoted Kilner as saying.

“I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun of it. One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother,” added the executive producer Sara Hess.

‘House of the Dragon’ will air its finale episode on October 24, 2022.