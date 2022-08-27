House Of Dragon, GOT's Prequel, Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

House Of Dragon, the prequel to Game Of Thrones is making noise among fans with its release. The famous fantasy drama was released on August 22, earlier this week. So, far only one episode of the saga has been released and the maker of the series, HBO has already announced that the show will be returning for another season.

HBO Max announced on Twitter the renewal of the second season of the House of the Dragon. "Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2," they captioned the post.

House Of Dragons season 2 was announced after Season 1's debut in the US on Sunday gardened over 10 million viewers overnight, setting an HBO record for a series opener. It broke several records in terms of views.

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/cFdbQ9QiKW — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 26, 2022

HBO Max with released o House of Dragons now holds the record for "the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO," the television network's owner, WarnerMedia, said in a statement.

Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO programming, on renewal of the series said, “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations. A huge thank you to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

Talking about the show, House Of Dragon is set around 200 years ago from the birth of Daenerys Targaryen or the Khaleesi, the show is based on George RR Martin's book — Fire and Blood.

House of the Dragon's first season will see 10 episodes, directed by Ryan J. Condal. The series, with the weekly releases, will conclude on October 24. In India, the show is being aired on Disney+ Hotstar.