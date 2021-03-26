The piracy sites have now targeted Parineeti Chopra's Saina, and it is now available on sites like Tamilrockers, movierulz, Telegram, among others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The highly-anticipated sports-drama film, Saina released today on March 26, 2021. The film stars Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of ace player Saina Nehwal. Well, there is a piece of sad news for the makers of the film as just after a few hours of release the film has leaked online. Yes, you read that right. The piracy sites have now targeted Saina, and it is now available on sites like Tamilrockers, movierulz, Telegram, among others.

Piracy has become a major concern for all filmmakers as it affects the Box Office numbers. This is not the first time when such a highly anticipated film became a target of piracy sites. Earlier, films, such as Mumbai Saga, Master, Ludo, Chhalaang and AK vs AK, among others, were leaked a few hours after the release.

Meanwhile, Saina is receiving a mixed response on the microblogging site. Some users called it a power-packed film, while others criticised the prosthetics used in the film.

One of the users said, "#SainaReview - 1 star. This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk.

#SainaReview - ⭐️ 1 star



Another user wrote, "MARVELLOUS! High on emotions and desire , this @ParineetiChopra starrer is actually a best film from Bollywood in the last 1 year . Deals with the topsy turvy life of Nehwal with its simple yet interesting life story , good screenplay and excellent direction.

Saina also stars Manav Kaul, Paresh Rawal, Meghna Malik, among others in the pivotal role. Recently, the global star Priyanka Chopra also tweeted about the film Saina, and wrote, "Super proud @ParineetiChopra cannot wait to watch!!" Reacting to PC's tweet, actress Parineeti wrote, "Thankyouuuu mimi didi!!"

