Drishyam 2: The Resumption starring Mohanlal is receiving immense applaud both from the critics and audiences. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Drishyam 2: The Resumption starring Mohanlal has released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, Friday. The film is a sequel of Drishyam, which made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 50 crore at the box-office.

The film is receiving immense applaud both from the critics and audiences. However, spoiling the productivity of the film, Drishyam 2 has fallen into the clutches of Tamilrockers.

For unversed, Tamilrockers is a piracy website that is bothering every filmmaker for the last 10 years now. The film, which is available for free downloading on the pirated website, has come as a blow to the producers as well as Prime Video.

The website has been taken down several times after a legal case was filed against the website. However, with time the website always comes back and creates ruckus in the entertainment world. Several warnings from courts including, Madras High Court, has been sent to the pirated website. However, the people behind the website keep shifting their base and continue to operate with impunity.

This is not the first time Tamilrockers have leaked a film. Earlier, the website has released many big films and web series just a few hours before the theatrical release. The recent victims of the leak were Ludo, Taandav, Chhalaang and Aashram 2. Well, this is a regular practice of Tamilrockers to leak the recently released films in HD print.

Talking about the film, Drishyam 2 re-opens the case of 'Varun missing case' that happened six years ago, destroying the goodwill Georgekutty family. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Anssiba Hassan, among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv