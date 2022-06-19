New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disha Patani is a diva and rules millions of hearts. The actress not only excels in acting but also her fitness skills inspire lakhs of fans. Disha is an active social media user and often treats her fans with pictures and videos. Recently, Disha dropped a few pictures, and damn! the actress looked absolutely stunning. The actress was seen wearing a v-neck beige ensemble, and she looked absolutely like a diva.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a set of pictures where she can be flaunting her toned body. The Malang actress donned a designer bodycon dress. For the makeup, Disha went for minimal makeup and left her hair open. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful.

The second picture has a blurred effect. However, the stunning pose of the actress took her fan's breath away. The picture seems to be from a photo shoot. Disha ditched the captain part and added emojis.

Take a look at Disha's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

As soon as the post went online, it garnered more than 9 lakhs, and fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Disha often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures. Apart from pictures, Disha also gives her fans fitness goals with her workout videos. The actress gives her fitness goals to her fans and always inspires them to remain fit.

A few days back, Disha shared a stunning post oozing oomph in a red body-con dress. The actress looked like a dream as she flaunted her toned body in the picture.

Meanwhile, on Disha's work front, the actress will be next seen in Ek Villan Returns Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen