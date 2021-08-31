Shehnaaz Gill has set fire on internet with her latest clicks. Scroll down to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Punjab Ki Katrina' aka Shehnaaz Gill has grabbed many eyes since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The former Bigg Boss contestant is trending on every social media platform for her latest sultry photo. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram to share set of pictures. The picture is clicked by the ace photographer of Bollywood, Dabboo Ratnani.

The set of pictures, Shehnaaz shared is trending and users are liking her this 'stunning avatar'. For the photoshoot, Shehnaaz has donned a black lace corset and paired it with black shorts from Rocky star. Dominating the attire, she accessoried it with oversized glasses and a bob hairdo.

"With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Ever since Shehnaaz uploaded her pics, her fans and netizens have showered the post with likes and comments. One such user commented,"You look so gorgeous," while others were amused seeing Shehnaaz's this bold and classy look.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the workfront, Shehnaaz was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT with his rumoured partner Sidharth Shukla. She has featured in several Punjabi music videos and featured in music video of rapper Badshah. Shehnaaz Gill frequently appears as a guest on TV reality shows.The singer-actress will be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Posted By: Ashita Singh