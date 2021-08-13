Nia Sharma dropped scintillating pics from her recent photoshoot, and it's all about hot pink and bold. Scroll down to check out the pic

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Nia Sharma is not just hot and gorgeous but also bold. She never fails to impress her fans and keeps treating them with sultry photos on her social media handle. Keeping the momentum high, the actress dropped the post from her recent photoshoot, and it's all about hot pink and bold.

In the two images shared by Nia Sharma, she can be seen donning an open button pink cropped blazer with ripped white jeans. She accessorised her look with a silver layered bracelet and necklace. Flaunting her belly piercing, she paired the look with white stilettos. She completed her look with soft pink eye makeup with winged eyeliner making her look more sensuous.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Styling: I’m a natural." Take a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, netizens bombarded her comment section and dropped heart and fire emojis.

Nia Sharma is one of the active users and enjoys 6.3 million followers on her Instagram account. Lately, she shared a video wherein she can be seen showing off her perfect curves and backless tie-up crop top with bold red lip colour. She dropped this video in response to the trollers who were dropping hate comments on her post. She captioned the post as, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless ( ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Nia was last seen in the music video Ankhiyaan Da Ghar by Yasser Desai, while in serials, she was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2. Last year, she bagged the winner's trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, wherein she pitted against Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel and Rithvik Dhanjani, among others.

