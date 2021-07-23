Krishna Shroff took to her official handle to share her topless picture with fans. She was featured on the cover of H&H magazine. Scroll down to see pic and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is quite a sensation on social media and keeps updating fans with her whereabouts through Instagram. The model and fitness enthusiast hardly ever fails to do something 'hatke' and not post about it. And this time too the star kid went a step ahead and posed topless for a photoshoot.

Yes, it's true! Krishna recently went semi-n*de and featured on the cover of an upbeat magazine H&H's August cover. The upcoming month's edition of the publication was titled as ‘All Eyes on Krishna’. Krishna took to her official social media account to share her latest sexy picture with her fans. In the pic, she can be seen flaunting her HOT-BOD with a toned belly, wet hair and sultry expressions. Apart from that, Kishu (as she is fondly called) was also seen flaunting her tattoo and naval piercing.

While uploading the image on her Insta handle, she captioned it saying, "TRAILBLAZIN’. ⚡️☄️💥🔥🌪 @kishushroff x @hhmagazineindia, August 2021."

Take a look at Krishna Shroff's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Isn't she looking gorgeous?

As soon as she shared the post, her picture set the temperatures soaring. Right from her fans, followers and friends started commenting on her sensual look. Actress and close friend Disha Patani wrote, "Insane that body," along with a few fire emojis, while Elli Avrram said, "OMG!!!! Cover of the year". On the other hand, actress Amrita Arora said, "Gurl" with fire emojis.

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff is veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's daughter. She is also into fitness and wellness as much as her brother, actor Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, she runs a MMA Matrix which is a fitness training ground. Apart from that, Krishna recently debuted in showbiz through a music video that was released online.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal