Bollywood's gorgeous and fittest actress Malaika Arora is setting the internet ablaze with her recent social media post. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps posting videos and pics related to yoga or a healthy diet. However, this time the actress has left everyone stunned with her amazing dancing moves, and we are sure this is the beginning of reels on this song.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika is seen grooving on international music with her dance partner, and No, it's not her darling boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. In the video, she is dressed in a multi-coloured jumpsuit, showing her back towards the camera. She captioned the video as, "Good morning everybody, Let’s loosen up a little bit today. I believe ALL of us are yogis by breath & definitely should be dancers by heart. #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is fun not just because it is dance but also because you get to make your own moves. Choose your song, Send in your moves by tagging me and @sarvayogastudios...With my partner & brother @sarvesh_shashi...Let's get up and dance"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently seen on a small screen on the popular dance-based show India's Best Dancer Season 2. The show kicked off on Saturday with a bang on Sony Television. Also, the trio was seen gracing the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming show. The show co-judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Also, she is judging MTV Supermodel of The Year Season 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

On the personal front, she confirmed her relationship with Arjun Kapoor after keeping it under wraps for a long time. Ever since they officially announced their relationship, the couple has been painting the town red with their mushy PDAs.

