New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are named as 2020's hottest vegetarian by PETA India. The Simbba actor did several pro-vegetarian campaigns for PETA India and he also participated in the group’s “Hug a Vegetarian” Day and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald’s to add a McVegan burger to its menu, a press release mentioned.

Not only this, but Sonu Sood is also known to have rescued an injured pigeon while playing cricket with his son. On the other hand, the sizzling diva Shraddha was inspired by PETA to quit meat as she went through the cookbook shared by PETA India. Since then, the actress has been constantly sharing about her vegetarian meals on the photo-sharing platform and she has also quite actively participated in discussions around the protection of animals.

Shraddha is a big fan of north Indian food and she keeps sharing her north Indian meal on Instagram. Recently, she shared a photo of her Ashtami meal that included puri chole and halwa.

PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera in a statement said Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are helping to change the world every time they sit down to eat."

He further added to it, "Fruits and vegetables never caused a pandemic, and PETA India is honoring Sood and Kapoor for living by example and encouraging their fans to make eating meat-free their 'new normal.'"

However, Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are not the first ones to win this tag as previously Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, Sunil Chhetri, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha have won the award.

