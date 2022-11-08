Hostel Daze Season 3: Raju Srivastava's Final Appearance In Teaser Makes Fans Emotional

HOSTEL Daze is back with its third season and the audience will the roller coaster ride of fun, madness and new experiences again. The trailer of Hostel Daze has been released and it has created excitement among the audience. However, the viewers also became emotional after seeing the late comedian Raju Srivastava in the trailer.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 in New Delhi's AIIMS. The late comedian suffered from a heart attack on August 10 this year, following which he was admitted to the hospital and remained critically ill.

After seeing a glimpse of Raju Srivastava in the trailer, fans became emotional. One person wrote, "The scene of Raju Shrivastava is the best will be the best scene of the season." Another commented, "Got Goosebumps after watching Raju Srivastav sir in this teaser. He was the best Stand-up comedian in India."

Meanwhile, the show stars Utsav Sarkar, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay and Ahsaas Channa. Hostel Daze Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 16.

Announcing the release date, Prime Video wrote, "we're back at creating the best memories of our hostel daze yet again!

The official synopsis reads, "After experiencing the exhilarating freedom of the initial years and having had their fair share of fun in the past two years; Ankit, Akanksha, Jaat, Jhantoo, Nabomita and Chirag take on the third year, a roller coaster ride of newer awakenings and unique experiences."

The third season will dive deeper into the lives of these six friends, who will try to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in their third year of college.

Utsav Sarkar has replaced Adarsh Gourav in the show, who essayed the role of Ankit Pandey aka DOPA. Currently, Adarsh is working on his new projects. This includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raj and DK's web series Guns And Gulaabs, along with Rajkummar Rao and Dulqeer Salman.