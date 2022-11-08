Hostel Daze Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Coming-Of-Age Comedy-Drama

HOSTEL DAZE is one of the most popular coming-of-age shows, which gives a funny insight into the life of students living in a hostel. The show stars Utsav Sarkar, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay and Ahsaas Channa. The web series is all set to return with its third season.

Hostel Daze Season 3: When And Where To Watch

Hostel Daze Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 16.

Announcing the release date, Prime Video wrote, "we're back at creating the best memories of our hostel daze yet again!

“Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in their third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season,” the season three description read.

However, the audience noticed that Adarsh Gourav is not part of the poster in season 3. Utsav Sarkar has replaced Adarsh Gourav in the show, who essayed the role of Ankit Pandey aka DOPA. One person wrote, "Where is DOPA, straight no if DOPA is not there". Another commented, "Where is Ankit a.k.a DOPA??"

Currently, Adarsh is working on his new projects. This includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raj and DK's web series Guns And Gulaabs, along with Rajkummar Rao and Dulqeer Salman.

Prime Video has announced many new web shows and movies on its platform. Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Breathe Into The Shadows' will return with season 2 and will release on November 9. Mirzapur, The Family Man, Paatal Lok, etc. will return with another season.