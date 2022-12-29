Hospital Staff Makes Shocking Revelations In Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says 'He Was Strangled, Had Fractured Bones'

New statements have stirred up the accusations that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered'. Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital who claimed to be part of the team that conducted the actor's post-mortem, had previously asserted that he sensed Sushant's passing was not a case of suicide but a homicide. He has now stated that Sushant had "injuries" and his bones were 'fractured' during the autopsy.

Speaking with India Today, Roopkumar Shah claimed that he had pointed out Sushant's injuries to his seniors but they asked him to 'mind his own business'. "He had injuries and his bones were also fractured. I tried to inform my seniors then but they did not listen and asked me to mind my own business. I was a part of the autopsy team but I don't remember who was heading the autopsy team then," Shah said.

He further alleged that Sushant's eyes seemed to be punched, and the marks around his neck did not seem from hanging but rather "looked like he was strangled".

Earlier this week, Shah had told ANI, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later.

"It's a doctor's job as to what to write in post-mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them."

#WATCH | "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," says Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NOXAsaI8uH — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti had also posted a note on Instagram and urged the CBI to "diligently" investigate the murder claim. She wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim." Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote, "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

See the post here: