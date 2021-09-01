Farah Khan is fully vaccinated with two doses. On Wednesday, Farah took COVID-19 test which came positive. Sharing the information on her Insta, filmmaker hopes to recover soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's ace choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan has tested positive COVID-19. The filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19,despite being fully vaccinated. Farah took to her social media handles to inform everyone and asked them to get tested if they were in any contact with her. In a satirical tone, she mentioned her not putting 'Kaala Teeka' reason behind getting Positive for COVID-19

Sharing the information on Instagram story, Farah wrote,"I wonder if this happened coz (because) I didn’t put my “kaala teeka”.. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I’ve still managed to test positive for Covid."

She further added," I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) Pls test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”

Farah Khan wrote that she hopes to recover soon. The filmmaker is now isolated in her house and taking time from her commitments to recover.

Recently, Farah made an appearance on the chat show of Arbaaz Khan, where she slammed her trollers. For the unversed, Farah recently was fat-shammed by an internet user. A comment made on her reads,"Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s kids so skinny?)" on which she reacted and said,"you take care of your kids, I will take care of mine." Adding to her comment she said, " all mobile user is critic these days and knows everything about movies."

Farah Khan has directed many movies and is famously known for films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Happy New Year'. On the work front, Farah currently features as a judge on the "Zee Comedy Show" and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The reports suggests that filmmaker will also helm this upcoming movie which is a remake of 'Satte pe Satta'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh