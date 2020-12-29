Earlier, Ram Charan was seen celebrating Christmas with his cousins Allu Arjun, Niharika, and others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to social media, he shared the news about the same. In his tweet, he said that he is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at home as per the doctor's advice. He further wrote that he requests people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get their test done.

Earlier, the actor was seen celebrating Christmas with his cousins Allu Arjun, Niharika, and others. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon (sic)."

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

His post further read, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger (sic)."

Ram Charan celebrated Christmas with his wife Upasana Kamineni, and his cousins Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela among others. The pictures that went viral showed that the celebs played 'Secret Santa' and gifted each other goodies by celebrating Christmas with their cousins.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun both shared pictures from their Christmas gala time. Sharing the photos on social media, Ram Charan wrote, "From last night!! Merry Christmas!! (sic)," with a heart smiley.

