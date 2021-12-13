New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID 19 on Monday. Her best friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the deadly virus. If reports are to be believed then, the Pataudi Begum had contracted the deadly virus at a private dinner. And now the actress herself has released an official statement on the same via her Instagram.

Taking to her social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

"My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," she wrote further.

Take a look:

"Kareena had mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her," ETimes reported citing Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena was snapped attending a party hosted by Rhea Kapoor recently, which was attended by her friend Amrita who also tested positive today and apart from her Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's manager, and Masaba Gupta also attended the party.

Following her Rhea party, Bebo made an appearance at a reunion party at Karan Johar's residence for celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It was attended by Malaika, Alia Bhatt, Karisma, Amrita, and Arjun Kapoor.

ANI tweeted on Monday morning, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)."

It further said that Kareena's house has been sealed and all the people who made contact with her have been asked to undergo the RT-PCR test.

