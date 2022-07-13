'Hope I'm Invited...': Athiya Shetty's Response On Rumours Of Her Wedding With KL Rahul

There were several rumours on social media that stated that Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and his cricketer beau KL Rahul will get married after 3 months. However, on Wednesday, Athiya took to her social handle and debunked all the rumours about her getting married to KL.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hero' actor shared a post on her story, which reads, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

Athiya who is always spotted spending time together with KL Rahul, previously, also rubbished the rumours which stated that the couple has bought a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai and are planning to move into a 'Live-in Relationship'. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent surgery.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty also refuted the reports of his daughter being married. While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Suniel refuted the reports of wedding preparations and stated, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"

Speaking of the lovebirds Rahul and Athiya, the couple made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.