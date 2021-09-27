New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited comedy Punjabi film Honsla Rakh's trailer is out and about. The film is a funny take about pregnancy and parenthood which will instantly remind you of Diljit's Bollywood film starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani titled 'Good Newwz'.

Honsla Rakh's trailer opens with Shehnaaz who is playing a pregnant woman. She is expecting a child with her husband (played Diljit Dosanjh). However, the couple decides to divorce one another and she is seen asking that the custody of the baby to be given to Diljit.

Meanwhile, a few years down the line Diljit struggles with the baby and tries to be a good father. Cut to the entry of Sonam Bajwa who is Diljit's love interest. He loves her but she allegedly is not aware of his first wife. Therefore, when Shehnaaz again enters into the picture, Diljit is heard saying that if she finds out my marriage will be over.

Take a look at the trailer of Honsla Rakh here:

The film has been directed by Amarjit Singh and will be releasing on October 15 this year.

Meanwhile, talking about Honsla Rakh's promotions, it was being speculated that Shehnaaz Gill left the shoot of a promotional video midway after learning about the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla who passed away on September 2. And ever since it has been a difficult time for her to bounce back to work, therefore, the makers decided to support her and give her some time before she can get normal and come back on the sets.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal