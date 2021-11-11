New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has taken on the role of the ambassador of Zanzibar after meeting with Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa. Dutt recently visited the island city located in the Indian Ocean and met the PM with some other dignitaries.

On Thursday, Dutt took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his meeting with Majaliwa. He uploaded a string of images in which he can be seen conversing with the PM. In the photos, Sanjay was seen sporting a light brown T-shirt with Ochre Yellow pants. The actor looked dashing in grey hair and a grey beard he completed his semi-formal look with white shoes.

"It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government," Dutt wrote alongside the images.

For the unversed, Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous part of Tanzania which is located in the Indian Ocean.

Earlier, he expressed his happiness to be able to contribute to the "Investment, Health & Education sector" of Zanzibar.

"It was truly an honour to have met the honorable Prime Minister @kassim_m_majaliwa! I'm glad to be able to support the Tanzanian film industry and also invest in the tourism of your beautiful country! Hoping to visit again soon," he had posted.

Meanwhile, on the film front, The Kalank actor, Dutt is waiting for the release of 'Shamshera', and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh