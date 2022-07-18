'Honoured And Thrilled': Tara Sutaria To Portray Titular Role In 'Apurva'

Tara Sutaria, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', has announced her next film 'Apurva'. Tara will be seen in a completely different role for Apurva, which will be a thriller film. The actress mentioned that her character will be a 'strong and powerful young woman'. Tara took to Instagram to announce this news and also shared pictures with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Sharing the news for her upcoming film, Tara wrote, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman."

Tara further revealed the plot of the film. She wrote, "Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wrecking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

Tara will play the titular role in Apurva and said she is proud to play this character. “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds,” Tara said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said that the script will 'totally enthrall viewers'. He said, "I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad bhai for loving the script from the get go and to being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthrall viewers. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Star studios & eagerly looking forward to the entire process!”

Tara's film 'Ek Villain Returns' will release on July 29, 2022. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.