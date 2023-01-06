Honey Singh’s Girlfriend Tina Thadani Reacts To Trolls, Says, ‘I Don’t Pay Attention’

Honey Singh took his fans by surprise when he made his first public appearance in Delhi with his model-actor girlfriend Tina Thadani. The Bollywood rapper was seen holding hands with Tina Thadani at the event seeming to be enthralled and excited as he kept introducing her as 'meri girlfriend.'

As the news of Tina Thadani and Honey Singh came under the limelight, Tina Thadani had to face open backlash followed by trolls about their relationship. Recently, Tina opened up about this matter, and she accepted that she keeps her pace from the comments section and ignores the demeaning.

After featuring in Honey Singh's 'Paris Ka Trip' music video, Tina spoke about her relationship equation with Honey Singh with TOI and revealed that they started dating in April last year. Tina said, "Things evolved between us gradually. As I got to know him, I realized that Honey is so different. It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out."

Tina Thadani further opened up about the media attention on their relationship, where she said, "I have never judged people based on their past. It is none of my business. I have only looked at his work and have been a fan of his work. When I met him, he came across as this shy and sweet individual."

She concluded by saying, "I had no other impression of him other than him being Honey Singh — the singer who has a lot of swag. I don't read all that. That was in the past. He was 100 percent single when I met him. He was working. Rest, I don't talk about someone's past life. I don't pay attention to trolls and pick fights online."

Recently, Honey Singh also was seen speaking openly about his relationship and disclosed the place they met each other. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person yet."

He further stated, "So, the first time when I met her in Dubai, we both were with our group of friends, due to which we couldn't talk much". He added, "We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put in a lot of effort to woo her, and finally she agreed."

Bollywood rapper Honey Singh was earlier married to Shalini Talwar, however, in September 2022, the duo got divorced. Honey Singh reportedly paid alimony of Rs 1 Crore for the divorce settlement.

Honey Singh with wife Shalini Talwar (Image Credits:@Lollywood_Life/Twitter)

In 2021, Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar accused him of domestic violence. Honey Singh also reacted to her allegations and claimed them to be malicious and false, as the duo were married for 20 years.