Honey Singh Refers To New Girlfriend Tina Thadani As His 'Jaana' In Birthday Wish

Punjabi singer Honey Singh is once again dominating headlines, but this time for an interesting reason. The singer, who recently called it quits with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, has gone official about his new girlfriend, Tina Thadani. Days after an appearance at an event with Thadani, the rapper has now shared yet another picture with her, thereby wishing her a 'Happy Birthday'.

On Sunday, Honey Singh headed to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Tina Thadani. While the Blue Eyes crooner looked dapper in a blue jacket and a pair of blue pants which he teamed up with white sneakers, Tina looked gorgeous in a white-coloured mini dress which she teamed up with black strappy footwear.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Jaana @tinathadani." The latter reposted the picture on her IG Story and dropped three pink-coloured hearts.

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani garnered much attention a few days back when they were spotted hand in hand at an event. According to a report in Times Of India, the singer talked about his new album when he pointed out at his new girlfriend. "Meri girlfriend baithi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki You are Honey 3.0," he said.

Earlier, he also shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring his and Tina's hand. "Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones #yoyohoneysingh," he captioned the picture.