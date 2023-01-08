Honey Singh Praises Urfi Javed For Her Unique Dressing Sense In Public; 'I Loved That Kid Very Much'

Honey Singh praised Uorfi Javed for her unique dressing sense in public. Calling her 'fearless and brave', Singh said that girls in the country should learn from her. After remaining out of action for a few years now, Honey Singh released his music movie, Honey 3.0, last month.

Talking about Uorfi Javed, Singh told Filmi Beat in an interview, "I loved that kid very much. She is very fearless and brave. She wants to live her life in her own way. I think all girls in our country should learn from her. Do whatever you set your mind to without any hesitation, without fear of anyone, no matter where you come from, no matter what religion, caste or family you belong to. Do not do everything that does not belong in your family, but do what your heart says, without fear of anyone."

In the same interview, Singh also asked his fans to listen to their parents, adding that he himself didn't do it which led to his destruction. The rapper released his new album Honey 3.0 last month. He also crooned De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan. He will also be seen singing songs in Akshay Kumar's upcoming Selfiee and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

It is pertinent to note that Honey Singh is currently dating Indian-Canadian actress Tina Thadani. Recently, she also talked about her relationship with her beau. "Things evolved between us gradually. As I got to know him, I realised that Honey is so different. It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out," she told times of India.

Reacting to the trolls, Thadani further said, "I have never judged people on the basis of their past. It is none of my business. I have only looked at his work and have been a fan of his work. When I met him, he came across as this shy and sweet individual."

She went on to state, "I had no other impression of him other than him being Honey Singh — the singer who has a lot of swag. I don’t read all that (comments on social media). That was in the past. He was 100 percent single when I met him. He was working. Rest, I don’t talk about someone’s past life. I don’t pay attention to trolls and pick a fight online."