Honey Singh Opens About His Battle With Mental Health; Recalls Praying For Death Everyday

Indian rapper-singer and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with his jamming album 'Honey 3.0.' Taking a break from music around 2016, Honey Singh made a comeback in 2018 with his song 'Makhna' singing alongside Neha Kakkar.

In a new interview with Brut India, the rapper who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe opened up about his mental health issues and also spoke about the difficulties he had to face in the journey of getting treated.

From becoming an insomniac to an alcoholic, Honey Singh also accepted that he never had to deal with depression or anxiety for which he had to confirm his mental health status which took more than three years marking his absence from the music and film industry.

In an interview with Brut India, Honey Singh talked about his mental health criss, where he said, "Bhai mental health ek aisi bimari he jiske bohut saari variations he. Ye main batana chahunga saare mere chote bhaiyon ko... ki iske bohut saare colours he, anxiety, depression kuch bhi nhi he... woh ek sardi zukham he."

He further added, "Mujhe Covid-19 huya tha mental health ka. Ise psychotic's symptom of bipolar disorder bolte he bohut dangerous chiz he, kisiko bhi na ho,mere dushman ko bhi na ho.. aisi cheez he."

Making a shocking revelation, Honey Singh said, "I prayed for death every day, every night. The actor hesitated to accept his mental health status and indeed dealt with depression and anxiety, however, it took him a long to inculcate the matter and improve on it.

Last year, Honey Singh went through a rough patch as he divorced his wife Shalini Talwar and settled an alimony of Rs 1 Crore. Soon, the singer introduced his new girlfriend model-actor Tina Thadhani at an event in Delhi.

Tina Thadani was also featured in his latest 'Paris Ka Trip' music video. Making a strong comeback in the industry, he also gave smashing hits for Bollywood films including 'De Taali' from 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. He will also prepare songs for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Selfiee' and Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' respectively.