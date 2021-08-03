A domestic violence case has been filed against Bollywood singer and actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' by his wife Shalini Talwar. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A case has been filed against Bollywood singer and actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it.

The case was listed today before Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court. Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with Advocates Apoorva Pandey and GG kashyap appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife (Shalini Talwar).

The Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to Honey Singh for 28.08.2021. The court has also passed interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar restraining Honey Singh from disposing off any jointly owned property and his wife's Stridhan.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar married in 2011. They both have been married for almost 10 years. Honey Singh introduced his wife to his fans in the year 2014 during an episode of the reality show India’s Rawstar. Talwar is quite active on social media. However, for the past few days, she has been sharing cryptic posts hinting at something wrong going on in her life.

"No matter which category of society we belong , rich or poor educated or uneducated ,whether you are famous or not the plight of a women is same in the face of atrocities," Shalini wrote alongside a post on Instagram.

