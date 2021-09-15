Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) has got a new court notice by Delhi Court after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a fresh plea against the Bollywood singer-actor. Tune in to know more about the case.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Delhi Court has issued notice to Bollywood singer-actor Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, according to news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, ANI tweeted, “Delhi Court issues notice to Bollywood singer-actor ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable & movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE.”

Honey Singh is facing domestic violence charges by his wife. Earlier this month, he appeared before Delhi’s Tiz Hazari Court and the matter will be now heard on September 28.

Singh's wife filed a 120-page petition alleging the singer of domestic violence and adultery. Shalini also sought Rs 20 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and further claimed that she felt like a ‘farm animal…being treated cruelly’.

The singer also moved an application seeking that the case filed against him be heard in-camera.

In the last hearing, the court had pulled up the singer for failing to appear before it and gave him final warning. “No one is above the law," the judge had said.

Singh shared his official statement over the matter on his social media handle and mentioned that the allegations are ‘severely odious’.

“I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” the statement read.

Honey Singh and Shalini tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha