Honey Singh Divorce: Rapper Pays Rs 1 Crore Alimony To Ex-Wife Shalini Talwar

Famous singer and rapper Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar parted ways as the duo ended their marriage of 11 years. The Delhi's Saket Court on Friday (September 08) finally granted them divorce which the duo filed in 2021. However, what grabbed the netizen's attention was the hefty amount paid by the singer to his ex-wife.

A whopping amount of Rs 1 crore was paid by Honey Singh to Shalini as alimony. Back in 2021, the internet was taken by storm when Shalini accused Honey Singh ad his family of domestic violence.

According to a report in India Today, on September 8, both Honey Singh and Shalini reached the family court in Delhi's Saket where they reached a divorce settlement. During the hearing of the case, the singer handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini Talwar in a sealed envelope. All the allegation made against the singer was settled in the family court and the next hearing will take place on 20th March 2023.

In the complaint filed by Shalini, she alleged that she has been a victim of physical, verbal, and mental abuse by Honey Singh, his mother, and his sister.

Further in her complaint, Shalini said that she started dating the singer in 2001, and in 2011 they both tied the knot. However, after the marriage, Honey Singh's behaviour turned extremely rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous, and disrespectful’ towards her.

She said that she became a victim of domestic violence after the pictures of the marriage got leaked. However, the singer has denied all the allegations.

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature."

Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' has sung several Punjabi rap songs.