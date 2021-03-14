Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to turn a year older on March 15, ahead of his birthday, we are bringing five of his popular songs that made our teenage years rocking:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Over the years, the Hindi film industry witnessed several singer-rappers that made people groove to their beats. From Bohemia to Raftaar, the list of rappers in India is surely endless. Amongst these popular singers, there is one talented rapper that made sure to give back-to-back hit numbers and made people go gaga with his songs. Yes, you guessed it right. Yo Yo Honey Singh carved a niche in the Bollywood industry and he is one of the singers who introduced rap music in the Hindi film industry. As the singer-rapper Honey Singh is going to turn a year older on March 15, ahead of his birthday, we are bringing five of his popular songs that made our teenage years rocking:

1. Blue Eyes

This song was one of the blockbuster hit songs of 2013. It was released in the year 2013 and made sure that people shake a leg on this song. In this song, Yo Yo Honey Singh made his entry in the white iconic Lamborghini, and people went gaga over it.

2. Dope Shope

In this song, Yo Yo Honey Singh created his magic with singer Deep Money. This song was from the album International Villager. This song is still one of the most played party anthems and is still loved by many.

3. Break Up Party

This song was filled with all the cool beats and of course the iconic rapper's top-notch rap in it. After the release of this song, it became the OG party anthem amongst the youth and is still very popular.

4. Angrezi Beat Te

This song holds the potential of getting you up from the bed and it will make you groove to it. The song was crooned by Gippy Grewal and it had the rap of Honey Singh in it. Watch the video:

5. Yaar Bathare

This song was surely the one that makes you feel that all you need in life is friends, and we can't agree more. In this song, Alfaaz and Honey Singh created the magic with upbeat music and rap.

