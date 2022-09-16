'Honey 3.0': Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Sneak Peak Into His New Album | Watch

Honey Singh took to his social media account to share the news of his new album. (Image Credits: Instagram/yoyohoneysingh)

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been away from the limelight from some time now, took to his social media account on Thursday to announce his new album, ‘Honey 3.0’. Taking to his Instagram account, Honey shared an announcement video for his latest album, mentioning that the album is ready and will be out soon.

Along with the teaser video, Honey Singh wrote, “HONEY 3.0 Album coming soon !! #yoyohoneysingh #yoyo #Honey3.0 #Album.” Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

As soon as Honey dropped the video on his Instagram, a sea of fans swamped the comments section to express their excitement for their idol’s new album. One fan wrote, “Bismillah karein!!!! all the best yoyo…. @yoyohoneysingh may the force with u…” Another wrote “you're back … hardwork + vision + focus = success.”

“Desi Kalakar #Honey3.0 is back. Tq so much paaji can't wait,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “Cricket ma Kohli is back and music ma yo yo is back.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh established himself as one of the most bankable and popular music artists in the country. He also delivered chartbuster hits in Bollywood films like Angerji Beat, from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 2012-film ‘Cocktail’, ‘Lungi Dance’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013 and several others.

Honey Singh’s new album, ‘Honey 3.0,’ will mark the return of the ‘Brown Rang’ hitmaker’s third music album after ‘International Villager’ (2011) and ‘Desi Kalakaar’ (2014).

The ‘Dope Shope’ singer was away from the limelight for several years, but returned to compose a song for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer blockbuster film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Yo Yo Honey Singh will also be seen collaborating with popular artist Milind Gaba, for an upcoming party track ‘Paris Ka Trip’. The track is expected to be released on October 6, 2022.