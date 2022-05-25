New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in a period drama for the first time as his much-anticipated film 'Prithviraj' is all set to hit the big screens on June 3. Now, as per reports, Home Minister Amit Shah will be a part of the special screening of the film. Shah will attend the screening of the film two days ahead of its theatrical release. The news was shared by the director of the film Chandraprakash Dwivedi as he issued a statement.

“It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah Ji, is going to witness the epic saga of the glorious life of one of Bharatmata’s bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the statement read as cited by NDTV.com.

However, the statement given by the director did not mention the place where the special screening will be held.

Meanwhile, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will also feature in the film, and this film will mark her Bollywood debut. Apart from Chhillar, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. The lead role will be portrayed by Akshay Kumar as he will be portraying the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will essay the role of Akshay's love interest, Samyukta.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the movie and it was widely loved by the audience. Akshay Kumar also opened up regarding the film and expressed his gratitude and how humble he feels while playing the role of king Prithviraj.

“I’m thrilled with the response to the trailer of Prithviraj. We wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, and I’m so happy that the trailer has resonated with the audience. It’s amazing to see how people want to know more about the valour of the mighty king, and we are humbled that we have been able to make people across the world want to know more about the Samrat,” he said.

Akshay's highly anticipated film will hit the big screen in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

