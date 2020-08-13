New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic and sudden demise left the country in shock, the actor had allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai’s Bandra residence on June 14. Since then, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken multiple twists and turns. Now, a few pictures of Sushant’s diary have been released by Republic TV, which shows his detailed plan for 2020.

The structured and planned to-do list for the upcoming days in Sushant’s diary proves that the actor was working on his next dream project. He had planned to reach Hollywood in 2020.

Under a section titled "asset creation", the actor listed "Rs 50 crore", limiting his expenditure to his fixed income and a pad in Los Angeles as his goal.

Also, he had planned to start a production company, for which he had also written the stepwise plan. Not just in the entertainment industry, Sushant was planning to extend his attention to technology. He had planned to open a startup based on emergent technology.

Sushant made a few flow charts which prove that Sushant had a clear idea about what he is doing and how he has to achieve his goals. It also gives a sign that Sushant had no work crisis, he had several other plans lined up.

The pages of his diary also raised questions on his suicide and depression claim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, who has been continuously fighting to seek justice for her brother, also shared the notes on Instagram. She wrote, “‪Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you.”

