New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Holi, the festival of colors, is a much-awaited festival in India. People all across India and even in other countries, celebrate it with great pomp and show with their family and friends. However, while some people love spraying colors on other people and drenching them in tinted water, some don't find it very enjoyable. Among them includes some movie stars as well who have given us some memorable Holi songs and scenes on screen but stay away from them in their personal life. Here's a look at 6 Bollywood stars who don't play Holi.

Ranbir Kapoor

Although every Holi celebration is incomplete without Kapoor's hit iconic song 'Balam Pichkari' being played, the actor himself is not a big fan of colors. He is not a Holi person himself and avoids participating in the festival.

Tiger Shroff

The talented action hero also does not play Holi since he is afraid of chemical colors. Apart from this, he feels that a lot of water is wasted in Holi. That's why he prefers to stay away from the festival.

Ranveer Singh

Singh is a cleanliness freak and hence believes that spraying colors and throwing water at each other is quite a messy affair. Thus, it's better to stay at home than play Holi and get dirty!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena had once revealed that she stopped playing Holi after the death of her legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor who was known for throwing the grandest and biggest Holi parties in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon

Sanon has no special attachment to the festival of Holi. Earlier she used to play the festival at her home with her family and friends, but now she does not like Holi much.

John Abraham

As per several existing news reports, John believes that Holi is a waste of water and the chemical used in the colors destroy nature. In addition, in 2016, he had revealed that many men misuse Holi and that's why he doesn't like to indulge in it.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha