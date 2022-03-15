New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Holi is here and so is the fun and excitement in the air! For the past 2 years this festival wasn't celebrated on a big scale due to Covid, but this year the celebration of Holi is going to be bigger than ever. The day is all about playing colors, eating lip-smacking delicacies, and dancing till the legs start hurting. Some people on this day, enjoy good dance face-offs on popular Bollywood numbers while some just need music to groove on it.

As the fun-filled festival is here, to ease down your song hunt we have curated the list of some amazing Bollywood Holi songs that must be on your list.

Top songs playlist for Holi 2022, here:

Ang Se Ang Lagana -Darr

Jai Jai Shivshankar Song- WAR

Badri Ki Dulhania- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi- Waqt: The Race Against Time

Rang Barse Song- Silsila

Holi Mein Rangeele

Hori Khele Raghuveera- Baghban

Holi Aayi Re Song - Mashaal

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat

Balam Pichkari- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Soni Soni - Mohabbatein

Meanwhile, the festival of colors marks the arrival of the spring season and the end of the winter season. The day before Holi is celebrated, as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, which marks the victory of good over evil. We hope you will enjoy this Holi 2022, with the Bollywood hits that we have curated for you!

Here's wishing a very Happy and fun Holi to you!

Posted By: Ashita Singh