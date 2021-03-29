Holi 2021: This time the celebration is a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Well, it looks like covid19 has not fully dampened the spirit of the vibrant festival, and celebrities have found some way to celebrate this festival. Check out videos and photos:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The vibrant festival of colours, Holi has finally arrived. However, this time the celebration is a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Well, it looks like covid19 has not fully dampened the spirit of the vibrant festival, and celebrities have found some way to celebrate this festival. Though the celebs are also avoiding attending numerous party like they used to do in the pre-covid era. Now, with the changing times, they are kicking in the celebration with their close friends and family.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her Holi celebration on Instagram. The global star was enjoying her Holi celebration with husband Nick Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was holding the water gun in her hand and was posing with her husband Nick Jonas. She shared the photos with the caption that read, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone"

Not only Priyanka, actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon also kickstarted their Holi celebration with a dhamakedar performance on Shaitaan Ka Sala and Hookah Bar song. Varun and Kriti are currently in Arunanchal Pradesh as they are shooting for their upcoming film Bhediya. The videos and pictures from their late-night Holi celebrations are doing rounds on the internet.

In one of the videos, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan with their team was seen circling around the pyre. In the video, 'Rang Barse' song was playing. In other videos, Kriti and Varun along with their team were seen dancing on the song Shaitaan Ka Sala, Hookah Bar, among others.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback picture on Instagram stories. In the photo, Ranbir was sitting on the lap of mother Neetu Kapoor and at her back, Riddhima was seen posing for the camera. In the photo, it was seen that Ranbir had traces of Holi colour on his cheeks and he was looking adorable in it.

