New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Holi Hai!! Holi 2021 is knocking at the doors, and one cannot be more excited than this. We know COVID-19 has played as a party pooper, but don't let this lessen your enthusiasm and excitement for the festival. Every year, the festival of colours is celebrated with great pomp and fervour, forgetting all the disputes and enmities. The day is all about playing colours, eating lip-smacking delicacies and dancing till the legs start hurting.

We know, today you all must be busy preparing for the festival, and to ease down your task, we have curated the list of some amazing Bollywood Holi songs that must be on your list.

Here have a look:

Go Pagal



Aaj Na Chhodenge



Holi Mein Rangeele

Holi Biraj Ma



Holi Ke Din



Balam Pichkari



Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai



Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat



Holi Khele Raghuveera



Jai Jai Shiv Shankar



Rang Barse



Do Me A Favour



Gori Tu Latth Maar



Badri Ki Dulhania



Gali Gali

Meanwhile, Holi marks the arrival of the spring season and the end of the winter season. The day before Holi is celebrated, as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, which marks the victory of good over evil. The day is celebrated by lighting the bonfire and praying for the well-being of family and friends. However, people have been advised by several state governments to celebrate Holi at home and avoid public gathering. By doing this, we can curb the spread of the deadly virus, which is once again at the peak.

This festival is not just celebrated in India, but also in other parts of South Asian countries and other communities outside Asia, such as Malaysia, Nepal, Guyana, New Zealand, UK, Fiji, US, Canada and Australia, among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv