New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Holi is one of the most happening festivals in India, on this day, the whole nation is decked-up with beautiful colours. This year the 'festival of colours will be celebrated on March 29, with Holika Dahan falling a day before, on March 28. Every year people celebrate this festival with great pomp and fervour. But, this year, the growing COVID-19 case spoiled all the plans. Several states have taken strict actions by putting a ban on the public celebrations on Holi, just to curb the outspread of the virus.

Though you all are locked at home, however, you can still celebrate the festival with your neighbours at your home. Organise a small party with only your close neighbour invited, prepare delicious delicacies and serve them on a plastic plate to avoid any mess. Also, don't miss the music because the party without music is incomplete, and to ease down your task, here we have brought you a list of hit Bhojpuri songs that will set your mood high.

Holi 2021 Bhojpuri Songs:



Meanwhile, Holi marks the beginning of the spring season and the end of the winter season. It is the day to celebrate the eternal love of Radha and Krishna. Every year, the evening of Purnima in the Phalguna month marks the beginning of both the festivals, that is, Holika Dahan and Holi.

This festival is not just celebrated in India, but also in parts of South Asian countries and other communities outside Asia, such as Nepal, Fiji, Malaysia, Guyana, UK, US, New Zealand, Canada and Australia, among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv