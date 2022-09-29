Hocus Pocus 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Disney's Long-Awaited Sequel

October 2022 will see several big releases on OTT platforms. From movies to web shows, new as well as renewed titles will be airing on leading OTT giants like Disnt+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video etc.

Disney’s long-awaited sequel, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, will be streaming on OTT platforms this week. A haunting sequel to the 1993 cult Halloween classic, the film will be released on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will start streaming from September 30.

The film will see Hollywood stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones reprise their roles from the first film. In addition, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson will join the cast of the sequel as new characters.

The American supernatural comedy film is based on the lives of three young women who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem. They now must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc into this new-found world.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ has been written by Jen D'Angelo and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

Taking to their social media account, the official page for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ shared a new clip a day before the release of the film. “"Thou dost worship us?" Check out this new official clip from #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming this Friday on @DisneyPlus,” the account tweeted.

Take a look:

"Thou dost worship us?" 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🤩



Check out this new official clip from #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming this Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cN2nCQEu6n — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocusMovie) September 28, 2022

Fans of the franchise can’t wait for the sequel, which will be releasing nearly 30 years after the first film. One user took to Twitter and wrote, “My family and I can’t wait! Our house has an epic Sanderson sisters display since we do Disney villains.” Another wrote, “My Winifred cape arrived in time for my Hocus Pocus premier party. I can’t definitively say it was witchcraft that got it here… but Winifred IS back!”

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 30.